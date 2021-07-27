Howell man enters plea in child sexual assault cases

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) — According to our media partners at WHMI, 38-year-old Christopher Schroeder was charged with counts of both first and second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving multiple girls under the age of 16.

At the time of being charged, Schroeder was already going to trial for a separate count of rape, in which the victim was under the age of 13.

Court records indicate that Schroeder entered a guilty plea to six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, as well as one count of first-degree child abuse.

The guilty pleas are a part of a plea agreement with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. As a result of Schroeder’s plea, prosecutors have agreed to dismiss the remaining charges. Prosecutors have given the recommendation that Schroeder serves a minimum of 16 to 22 years in prison on the child abuse charge and an additional 15 to 22 years on various sexual assault charges.

Schroeder is to be sentenced on September 2nd by Livingston County Judge Michael Hatty.