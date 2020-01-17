Howell parent carrying gun at school accidentally shoots himself in the leg

HOWELL (WXYZ):

A parent accidentally shot himself in the leg while carrying a weapon at the Three Fires Elementary School in Howell.

School officials said the parent was carrying the concealed weapon and accidentally fired it in his leg.

The elementary school administration put security measures in place and held students while first respodners arrived on the scene.

Officials said no students were injured.

The parent who shot himself in the leg has an unknown condition at this time.

Michigan State Police are investigating.