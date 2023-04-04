LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — An 18-year-old woman from Howell was killed in a car crash on M-59 in Oceola Township on Sunday morning, WHMI reports.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, a 2011 Ford Focus driving south on Latson Road did not stop at the intersection of M-59. The Ford Focus was struck by a 2007 Cadillac Escalade driving east on M-59.

The driver of the Ford Focus, an 18-year-old woman from Stockbridge, received non life threatening injuries and was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital by Livingston County EMS, WHMI reported.

The Ford Focus passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Howell, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Cadillac Escalade, a 20-year-old from Burton, was taken to Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc by Livingston County EMS.

The 18-year-old who died in the accident was identified as Alyssa Van Hook. Family members of Van Hook set up a GoFundMe page in order to help with funeral expenses.

