Howell woman sentenced to one year in jail for embezzling $375K

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) — One Howell insurance agent is facing prison time after embezzling nearly $375,000 from her clients.

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that 44-year-old Alicia Holbrook-Bloink pleaded guilty to multiple felonies in Dec. 2021.

Between 2015 and 2018, Holbrook-Bloink used her insurance agency to embezzle nearly $375,000 by taking money from clients who paid in full, then forging finance agreements with premium finance companies to ensure the client had the policy issued.

Meanwhile, Holbrook-Bloink used their money.

Due to the finance contracts not being regularly paid, the insurance policies would be canceled- often without the client knowing.

She was ordered to stand trial in Oct. 2020 after a three-day preliminary examination.

The guilty plea was for conducting a criminal enterprise, while the corporation pleaded guilty to conducting a criminal enterprise, embezzlement, identity theft, and tax evasion.

Following multiple complaints from her victims to the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), the case was investigated by DIFS and special agents from the Department of Attorney General.

We thank the Attorney General’s Office for its partnership in prosecuting this case and bringing justice for individuals who were harmed by this crime. DIFS is committed to protecting Michigan consumers in the insurance and financial services industries.” DIFS Director Anita Fox

Chief Judge Michael Hatty in Livingston County Circuit Court sentenced Holbrook-Bloink to one year in jail and three years’ probation on Thursday.

When the people we hire to protect our assets choose instead to pocket our money, there must be consequences. My office remains committed to ensuring Michiganders are not taken advantage of by bad actors. I will continue to work with the Department of Insurance and Financial Services to protect our residents from dishonest practices.” Attorney General Dana Nessel

Restitution will be addressed during a June 10 hearing.