Human Bones Found in Backyard of Lansing Home

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- Human bones were found in the backyard of a house on Lansing’s Southside.

“Yesterday we got a call from a residence on the 800 block of Loa street, the people there thought they discover what they believe to be human remains or human bones is what they were more specific so our officers responded to the scene,” said Lansing Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Robert Merritt.

Neighbors say this is not the first time this house has had run in’s with the police, and that the home was raided.

“It was a party house, drug dealers in and out, gunshots,” said Jason Rueckert.

Sources say the house was purchased and in the process of renovations when the human bones were found.

There is no information on who was buried there, but neighbors say a 34 year old Mom and her 5 year old Son, who lived on Loa St. went missing last year.

“We’re looking into all aspects, were looking into missing persons, were looking into other reports that we’ve got in that area so I can assure you that were going to have a thorough investigation to find out who or what the human remains are.” said Merritt.

An autopsy is being performed on the remains, and Police say the results should be back in the next 24 hours.

If you have any information that could help the investigation please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867