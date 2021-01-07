Human Trafficking Awareness month in Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- Human Trafficking is known and seen as modern-day slavery. It involves people exploiting others for profit by controlling them. Globally, trafficking profits roughly $150 billion a year according to HumanRightsFirst.org.

Some of those profits are happening right here in the states. There are different versions of trafficking, including forced labor, marriage, prostitution, and organ removal.

“It’s happening right here. It is worldwide but it’s not just there, and it’s not just big cities. It’s Mid-Michigan as well,” said Director Shari Montgomery from The House of Promise.

The organization focuses on helping both victims and survivors recover and get back on their feet. It also helps in all other aspects of someone trying to take back control of their life.

If you know someone or have any information regarding Human Trafficking, you are urged to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-8777