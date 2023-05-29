EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton Rapids had a massive turnout for the area’s Memorial Day parade.

Hundreds of people in the community paid their respects to those who lost their lives while serving the U.S. Armed Forces.

The weather was nice and warm, with attendees coming back to the annual event for their personal favorite highlights, like tractors and hot dogs.

In Monday’s parade, groups like the local Girl Scouts troop, the high school marching band, fire department, honor guards, and law officials waved to the crowd and saluted veterans like Steve Worden.

Steve Worden has been coming to the parade for the past 20 years.

“I served four and a half years in the U.S. Army,” said Worden. “So, today is all about the soldiers who have fallen, and those who have fought for our freedoms.”

A photo from the Eaton Rapids Memorial Day celebration earlier on Monday, May 29.

A photo from the Eaton Rapids Memorial Day celebration earlier on Monday, May 29.

A photo from the Eaton Rapids Memorial Day celebration earlier on Monday, May 29.

Locals gathered in Eaton Rapids to celebrate Memorial day this morning.

Tory and Trinity Tupper have been coming to the parade since they were kids.

“We use to walk in it all the time with our school,” Trinity Tupper said. “So, it’s nice to come back from college and see everyone from the home town.”

Kids like Bentley Neimeister were glad to get an extra day away from school.

“We have a welcoming and warm community, and obviously all the people that live around here, they know that we do this every year too,” said Eaton Rapids mayor Pam Colestock.

A community tradition for lots of fun and to pay respects to the soldiers who put their lives on the line for freedom, liberty and justice.

“Happy Memorial Day to all those out there who served, and continue to serve,” said Steve Worden. “Thank you.”

After the parade, attendees headed to G.A.R. Island Park for a private ceremony to read off the names of fallen soldiers from Eaton Rapids, a new event that organizers added this year.