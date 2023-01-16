LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The 38th annual MLK Day of Celebration brought out hundreds of people to commemorate Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

More than 1,300 people showed up, an amazing turnout considering the event was canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His dream of having people come together from different backgrounds and races all believing in his message gathered at the Lansing Center Monday.

Many at the annual celebration agreed that if Dr. King could see Monday’s turnout, it would be a vision from one of his wildest dreams.

Toni Glasscoe moved to Lansing from Chicago back in the 60s, when she was just a teenager. She said events like these are a reminder of how far we’ve come.

“I was born in 1956 so that gives you an idea,” says Toni Glasscoe.

Glasscoe said moving to a predominantly white area in Lansing was a big shock for her.

“My world was very segregated, and to move to Michigan, and move to a neighborhood that was predominantly white was a big shock for me. That’s why I’ve always been a peacemaker” continued Glasscoe.

A major highlight of the event was the keynote speaker and attorney Fred Gray.

The 92-year-old still practices law in Alabama. He represented Dr. King and Rosa Parks during the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955.

Those who were alive during that time said we’ve come far from the times of segregation, but there’s still much more work to be done.

“And I’m one that’s willing to sacrifice my comfort for having those conversations with whoever is willing,” says Glasscoe.

Glasscoe says her journey through racial injustices growing up in Lansing was not easy, but she believes encouraging the next generation and continuing to fight the good fight will help us get equal justice under the law for all people.

To watch the full celebration, click here.