Hundreds of people are converging on downtown Lansing to celebrate movies, TV shows, comic books, and other stories.

The Capital City Comic Con is in its third and final day on Sunday. It’s taking place at the Lansing Center.

The three day event features a host of special guests, including actors, voice artists, and comic book artists and authors. The guest list includes Lexi Rabe, who starred in Avengers: Endgame as well as Godzilla. A couple of people who played the Power Rangers have or will attend.

It’s also a chance for people to dress up like their favorite characters – also known as “cosplay”. There are also costume and photography contests.

The event also includes a hall with more than 200 vendors selling comic books, toys, games, artwork, and other paraphernalia as well as panels and activities for kids.

There’s also an opportunity for people to face off against competitors in e-sports or tabletop games.

Tickets for Sunday are $20. Children under 13 can attend for free.