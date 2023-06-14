LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Feeling hungry? Like olive burgers? If so, you should sign up for the Lansing Olive Burger Festival’s eating contest.

The contest, presented by A&W, needs 10 more people to sign up.

The olive burger eating contest will take place during the Olive Burger Festival in Lansing.

The festival will be held at Jackson Field in Lansing on June 24. It’s the first festival of its kind in the area.

To register for the contest, you must be 21 or older, sign a waiver and send $50 to the event organizer. You can register with this link.

Contestants will be provided 10 olive burgers of identical weight and size. There will be no utensils provided and the only available drink will be water. Any kind of vomiting is a disqualification.

The first to eat 10 burgers win. If no one eats 10 burgers in 10 minutes, the person who ate the most burgers wins. The number of burgers is measured in 1/4 of hamburgers eaten.

The winner will receive $250 and two tickets to the Aug. 8 Lugnuts game, where famous eater Joey Chestnut will attempt to set the olive burger eating world record.