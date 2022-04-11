JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The annual Spring Hydrant Flushing Program from the Department of Public Works (DPW) will kick off on Monday, April 18, in the southwest section of Jackson.

The program is expected to be complete on Tuesday, May 3, in the northeast section of the city.

Hydrant flushing is taking place across the City of Jackson and in bordering areas of Summit, Blackman and Leoni townships.

A map that shows scheduled dates regarding specific areas for flushing is located on the City’s website and

its social media platforms.

Details on hydrant flushing:

• Flushing will take place Monday through Friday, April 18 to May 3 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

• Flushing is necessary to maintain the quality of the City’s water system, such as washing iron

and sediment out of water mains, cleaning pipes, and refreshing the water system.

• Sediment does not affect water quality, but can cause water to become discolored. The water

is safe to drink and discoloration usually disappears within a short time.

• It is not recommended that residents wash clothing while lines are being flushed in or around their neighborhoods.

• Residents may have low water pressure or possibly no water for a short period of time when flushing

is happening in their area.

The City is advising residents to know when flushing is happening in their area so they aren’t confused when they notice the differences in their water mentioned above.

If you have questions regarding hydrant flushing, you can reach the DPW at (517)-788-4170.