I-496 to close for construction throughout 2022

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing $82 million to rebuild I-496 and perform maintenance on the 17 bridges between Lansing Road and Grand River.

The project is scheduled to begin in April of this year, with repairs to Malcolm X and St. Joseph Streets.

Lansing’s MDOT Construction Engineer Manager Trevor Block says that from June to November 2022, eastbound and westbound I-496 will be closed and reconstructed between MLK and Grand River, with drivers detoured onto Malcolm X and St. Joseph Streets.

Throughout 2023, at least one lane of I-496 will be open in each direction, with major work occurring between Lansing Road and M-99.

The project aims to widen I-496, resurface sidewalks, and upgrade ramps along the I-496 service drives between M-99 and Grand River.

Ramp and bridgework is expected to impact surface streets as well.

Announcements will be made in advance of traffic impacts.

Funding for the project was secured through Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program.

Rebuilding Michigan aims to repair highways and bridges that are critical to Michigan’s economy and carry the most traffic.

Work on I-496 is set to be complete in 2023.

Have a question? Email MDOT-I496@michigan.gov for more information.