LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In an attempt to stop all the speculation that she is interested in running for president, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is officially denying that she’s running in 2024.

Words are important in politics and politicians choose them very carefully, so this week the governor told the Detroit Free Press “I intend” to serve four years as governor.

She told Bridge Magazine, “I plan” to serve four years. But intending or planning to do something is not the same as saying you don’t want to do it.

“I don’t want to run for president,” Whitmer told 6 News.

That’s not bulletproof, because she could still run, even though she never wanted to.

This story has dogged this governor since her impressive victory last week. The New York Times placed her third on a list of potential presidential candidates and other publications have said the same thing.

The governor calls all that a distraction, and here for the very first time, she attempts to stop the speculation with this definitive statement with no wiggle room.

“I’m not going to run for president in 2024. Period,” she said.

However, she appears to leave the door open for a run after 2024.

She also told CNN she would stay focused on her Michigan job “for now.”

“I can tell you, period, I am not running for anything in the next two or four years,” said Whitmer.