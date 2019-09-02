While many people were out grilling and relaxing for Labor day today, workers at the Capital Area Humane Society say clocking in was a labor of love.

The team has an additional 15 dogs to care for. The pack of recently rescued pups is apart of more than 100 animals that flew into Michigan from Florida yesterday.

All the animals were transferred from shelters in the sunshine state ahead of Hurricane Dorian. The purpose is two-fold. Flying them to Michigan means they will not be caught in the storm. Also, it’s common for pets and families to be separated during damaging storms, and if they are not reunited, the shelters can become overcrowded.

Capital Area Humane Society’s President and CEO says she is worried about what could happen in the future.

“I think it’s an overwhelming sense of anxiety of what could happen to the animals in the path of the storm,” says Julia Willson.

Willson went on to say that Capital Area may receive another shipment of animals in 6-8 weeks.

The dogs at the shelter right now are expected to be available for adoption as soon as Wednesday.