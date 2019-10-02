IAM warns drivers of deer this fall

LANSING — The Insurance Alliance of Michigan is warning drivers of wandering deer this fall.
“Deer are more active in the fall, especially during dawn and dusk, so it’s important for drivers to keep their eyes peeled for deer,” executive director of the Insurance Alliance of Michigan Tricia Kinley said. “In 2018, 1,200 people were injured in car crashes involving deer, making it more important than ever to remain vigilant.”
In 2018, 53,464 vehicle crashes involving deer were reported in Michigan, resulting in 1,200 injuries and 14 deaths. In 2017, 1,112 people were hurt, and 16 people were killed in 50,949 accidents, according to an IAM press release.
IAM recommends the following safety tips:
- Watch for deer, especially at dawn and dusk, when they are most active. If you see one deer, approach cautiously, as there may be more out of sight.
- Deer often travel single file, so if you see one cross a road it’s likely more are nearby waiting to cross. When startled by an approaching vehicle, deer can panic and dart out from any direction-.
- Slow down when traveling through deer-populated areas.
- Always wear your seat belt.
- If a crash with a deer is unavoidable, don’t swerve. Instead, brake firmly, hold onto the steering wheel with both hands, come to a controlled stop and steer your vehicle off the roadway.