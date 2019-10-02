IAM warns drivers of deer this fall

LANSING — The Insurance Alliance of Michigan is warning drivers of wandering deer this fall.

“Deer are more active in the fall, especially during dawn and dusk, so it’s important for drivers to keep their eyes peeled for deer,” executive director of the Insurance Alliance of Michigan Tricia Kinley said. “In 2018, 1,200 people were injured in car crashes involving deer, making it more important than ever to remain vigilant.”

In 2018, 53,464 vehicle crashes involving deer were reported in Michigan, resulting in 1,200 injuries and 14 deaths. In 2017, 1,112 people were hurt, and 16 people were killed in 50,949 accidents, according to an IAM press release.

IAM recommends the following safety tips: