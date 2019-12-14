ICAS hosting all-nighter pet adoption event

MASON, MICH. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is hosting its annual holiday InPound and all-nighter adoption event Saturday.

The event runs until 1:00 a.m. and this night is special because you are able to name your own price for the adoption fee.

6 News’ Kiyerra Lake is currently locked up in one of the kennels at ICAS to help raise money for the shelter and she needs your help to break out.

Kiyerra Lake is impounded at ICAS and needs help raising $500 before she can be released.

She needs to collect $500 before she can be released. You can head to the shelter in Mason to donate or you can donate online.

Just visit www.icasfund.org/donate and choose Kiyerra Lake from the drop down menu.