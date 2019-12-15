ICAS raises more than $6,000 during its holiday adoption event

MASON, MICH. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter hosted its annual holiday InPound and all-nighter adoption event Saturday.

If you happened to catch 6 News at 6 on Saturday, you probably noticed that Kiyerra Lake was not at the anchor desk. That’s because she was locked up, but it’s not what you think.

Kiyerra along with nine other members of the community were locked inside kennels to help raise money for the Ingham County Animal Shelter.

Those locked up had to raise $500 each in order to be set free. Thanks to plenty of donations from you all at home, and her friends and family, she was able to collect more than $600.

This night is special because you can name your own price for the adoption fee.

ICAS Customer Service and Community Outreach Manager Kate Turner said, “It makes you know that people value animals in their community and with it we’re really doing fantastic things here at the shelter and with their support we can continue to do amazing things for the next year. “

You can continue to donate at www.icasfund.org/donate and choose Kiyerra Lake from the drop down menu.