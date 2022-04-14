LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In need of a booster dose?

The Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) and Michigan State University (MSU) will be hosting vaccine clinics at the Breslin Center on April 18 and 25.

Appointment availability will be from 2 to 7 p.m.

The clinics will be providing both first and second booster doses to the MSU and East Lansing community.

Those ages 12 and up are eligible to receive their COVID-19 booster dose five months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or two months following the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The clinic will also offer first and second doses to children ages 5 and up, third doses for individuals who are immunocompromised ages 5 and up and second booster doses for eligible individuals.

Second booster doses are available for eligible individuals, four months after their first booster dose. Eligible individuals include anyone 50 years or older, individuals who are 12 and up who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, or individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for both their first dose and booster dose.

The Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

To schedule an appointment, click here.