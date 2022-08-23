DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — State investigators last week confiscated numerous devices used for illegal gambling at two Flint storefronts.

Raids at Cellular Vault and Cellular Bank saw investigators seize 11 video slot machines, 56 computers and $10,141 in suspected gambling proceeds and gift cards.

The raids came after joint investigations of the two businesses by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

“Patrons at alleged storefront casinos do not have access to the consumer protections required for legal, regulated gambling. The operations also can draw other types of crime to the surrounding neighborhoods.” said Henry Williams, executive director of the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

The Cellular Vault housed 39 computers used to play slot-style games, while Cellular Bank had 11 standalone slot machines akin to what one would find at a commercial casino.

Cellular Bank also provided customers with a PIN card, allowing them to gamble online elsewhere.

For more information on illegal gambling machines, see the Michigan Gaming Control Board’s factsheet.