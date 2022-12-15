LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 16-year-old student has been suspended until further notice after sending a text threat to another student this week, according to the Michigan State Police.

Around 3:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, a student at the Livingston Christian School in Brighton got a text from another student allegedly saying “Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you, don’t come to school tomorrow.”

The student who received the text immediately reported the threat to the assistant principal, who then called Livingston County Central Dispatch.

Police said after multiple interviews, the student admitted to sending the threat, but it was determined the student doesn’t have access to ‘firearm(s) to carry out this threat.’

The administration at Livingston Christian School decided to close the school on Thursday, Dec. 15 and law enforcement will conduct extra patrols of the area.

The investigation will now be forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office for review and the student has been suspended until further notice.