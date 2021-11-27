PHOTOS: Mid-Michigan encountering slippery roadways, multiple rollover crashes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After the first snowfall of the season, various townships and cities in mid-Michigan are issuing advisories due to multiple car crashes throughout the day.

In the Capital City, an accident on Trowbridge Rd. is being diverted towards 496 W. exit 7 towards downtown Lansing.

Courtesy: 6 News – Josh Sanchez

The Brighton Area Fire Authority told residents to stay home or drive slow, as multiple rollover incidents have been spotted in Livingston County.

6 News was able to grab some pictures of one rollover on 127.

A Facebook post from St. Johns Police Department is cautioning residents utilize caution when driving.

Bath Township Police poked some fun at Michiganders’ driving two hours into the snowfall.

The Charlotte Fire Department has reopened lanes on I-69 southbound, after a crew member was injured when a vehicle lost control on the roads.