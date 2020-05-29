Impacts of fatal Minneapolis arrest in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Protests are spreading across the country as people speak up against police brutality. This follows the fatal arrest of a black man by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

George Floyd’s death was caught on camera. He can be seen handcuffed on the ground saying he couldn’t breathe while a white police officer kneeled on his neck. Protests have taken place across the country ever since. This includes right here in Lansing.

“I think it’s important for the world or at least the United States to see that we’re banding together in this,” said Kamara Hammie.

Hammie said she and her fellow protesters want to put pressure on the justice system to get justice for Floyd.

They were protesting at the corner of Saginaw St. and Capitol Ave. to show that people are no longer going to stand by and watch things like this happen.

Hammie said, “I don’t wanna wait until it happens here, ya know, I don’t want this to happen to one of my people or one of my aunties and my uncles or your aunties or your uncles.”

Lansing city council member Brandon Betz joined the conversation about this topic Friday morning on Facebook. He said, “I’m happy to see the pro-riot, anti-police sentiment among people in Lansing. police kill our black brothers and sisters every year. It is unacceptable”

Although he said we should take steps to prevent violence here he went on to say, “The police are always going to be violent against poc (people of color). It is rooted in their nature, training, and fundamental existence.”

Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green wouldn’t comment on Betz, but said he empathizes with those who are upset about police brutality and says he hopes that at the Sunday protest planned at the capitol, people exercise their rights in a manner that respects city property and the safety of others at the event.