Impression 5 Science Center Announces Public Reopening



Lansing, Mich.(WLNS) – Impression 5 Science Center is excited to announce plans to reopen to the public beginning Thursday, September 24th.

“We are thrilled to reopen to our members and the public,” said Director of Innovation and Learning Micaela Balzer. “We have deeply missed interacting with guests at the science center and have been looking forward to the opportunity to serve our community in person.

Our abrupt closure in March to mitigate the spread of coronavirus was difficult for so many families in our community, as well as our staff. As we reopen, we look forward to the opportunity to provide a safe, socially distanced environment to explore hands-on science.” Impression 5 has always been committed to the safety of guests and staff, and as the science center plans to reopen, it has rigorously implemented enhanced disinfecting measures following guidance from the CDC and

State of Michigan museum recommendations.

In order to ensure social distancing, as well as to maintain a limited capacity throughout the day, all families must reserve a unique entry time to visit at impression5.org/ticketing. Only one-time slot is required per family, which may include up to 10 people. Reservations are now available from Thursday–Sunday of each week during the months of September and October.