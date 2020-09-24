Impression 5 Science Center in Lansing re-opens today

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The popular place for families and their children to get hands-on experience in science experiments, Impression 5 Science Center, is now open to the public today.

The interactive center has been closed for seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New social distancing and safety measures have been put in place to keep everyone safe. The center is open Thursday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and all families must reserve a unique entry time to visit at impression5.org/ticketing.

Only one time slot is required per family, which may include up to 10 people. Reservations are now available during the months of September and October.

Impression 5 Science Center serves more than 3,500 member families and up to 170,000 visitors each year.