In Grand Rapids, Biden boasts health care successes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is visiting Michigan for several campaign stops the day before the state’s presidential primary, including one in Grand Rapids to tout his work on health care.

Biden visited Cherry Health’s Heart of the City Health Center Monday morning, where he made remarks before touring the facility. He was introduced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has endorsed him.

“Thanks to the Obama-Biden administration, we were able to extend health care to almost 700,000 Michiganders, many of whom saw a doctor for the very first time because of that work,” Whitmer said.

The governor also referenced the federal bailout of the automotive industry.

“I know Joe, and more importantly, Joe knows and cares about Michigan,” she said.

Biden also praised Whitmer, noting her work on Medicaid expansion while she was in the state Legislature and opposition to work requirements.

“Governor, under my administration, you’re going to have a partner in the White House who is never, never, never going to undermine Medicaid,” Biden promised.

There has been talk of Whitmer getting tapped to be the vice presidential candidate on the Democratic candidate, though she has in the past said she’s not interested in a job in Washington.

Biden called the expansion of community health centers like Cherry Health one of the “crowning achievements” of the Affordable Care Act.

“Community health centers like this one are more than a source, as I said, of medical treatment — they’re a source of dignity,” Biden said.

He argued the Medicare for All plan proposed by his opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, would take too long to implement and be too expensive. He said if he’s elected, he will restore the parts of the ACA stripped away under the Trump administration and add a Medicare-like public option for anyone who needs or wants it.

“This plan can actually pass through Congress,” he said.

He went on to say he would double the federal investment in community health centers like Cherry Health, in mental health and substance abuse treatment, and in telehealth programs.

“I’m running to protect the progress we fought for, progress that lives and breathes here at Cherry Health,” Biden said.

In an EPIC-MRA poll commissioned by WOOD TV8 and released Monday, 50% of people questioned said they wanted to expand the ACA to provide a public option. Twenty-one percent favored a system in which everyone was covered by Medicare and about 20% supported a Medicare-like option that people could choose but would not be mandatory.

Biden also held an afternoon rally in Flint, where he was joined by Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey. Booker, a former presidential candidate, endorsed Biden Monday.

In the evening, he will be joined by former presidential-hopeful Kamala Harris at the “Get Out to Vote” rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Members of the public who wish to attend the Detroit rally can RSVP here.

Sanders, who was in Grand Rapids for a rally Sunday, held a roundtable in Detroit Monday afternoon. He won Michigan in the 2016 presidential primary, but the new EPIC-MRA poll shows he is more than 20 points behind Biden this time.

Michigan votes in the presidential primary Tuesday. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

—

Online:

Your Local Election Headquarters