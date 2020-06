We’ve started a new segment during 6 News at 5:30. It’s called ‘In The Kitchen.’

We’ll catch up with local chefs for a great recipe you can make at home, or visit the kitchens of some of the 6 News staff for some of their favorites.

This week, we went inside news anchor Chivon Kloepfer’s kitchen where she and her husband walk us through their favorite pancake recipe. It’s kid and parent-approved!

Watch the video above.

For a link to the recipe, click here.