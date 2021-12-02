Ingham Co. Deputy catches 2 shooting suspects in 1 week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One Ingham County Deputy has managed to stay busy in the last week, catching not one, but two shooting suspects fleeing the scene within one week.

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with Monday’s shooting at Kensington Meadows Mobile Home Park in the 4200 block of Jolly Rd. in Lansing.

An Ingham County Deputy was checking the northwest area of Delhi Twp. when he spotted the described suspect vehicle near Waverly Rd. and Bishop Rd.

The Deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in the Speedway parking lot in Delhi Township. The shooting suspect, 19-year-old Jaycee Aaron Cornett of Lansing, was quickly taken custody.

The Ingham County Deputy was assisted on the stop by the Lansing Police Department and the Fugitive Team.

Seven days prior on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 the same Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested a suspected shooter while serving subpoenas for a criminal sexual conduct hearing.

An Ingham County Deputy was called to shots fired by a radio scanner around 1:30 p.m. near Herbert Street on Monday.

When authorities arrived at the scene a deputy located the suspect near Saginaw and Pennsylvania.

The car was initially stopped and fled the scene where it crashed into another car near North Ottawa St. and North Walnut St.

Authorities took 33-year-old Karl Alphonso Lockridge III into custody a few minutes after the Herbert St. shooting.

The unnamed Deputy is being recognized for his attentiveness and presence of mind that led to these two arrests.