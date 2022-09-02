LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Are you up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations?

“We are seeing the lowest vaccination rates–especially among children–that the state has seen in years,” said Linda Vail, Ingham County Health Officer. “For individuals’ health and the health of our community, we are encouraging everyone to stay current on all their vaccinations.”

The Take Your Shot campaign is pushing for immunocompromised populations, as well as pregnant and parenting individuals to get doses of the COVID-19 shot, as well as other vaccines.

According to the Ingham County Health Department, vaccination rates have dropped around 5% for children ages 19 to 35 months since December 2019.

The Department credit the decline in part to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on in-office primary care visits. Vaccine hesitancy among certain populations also remains an issue.

“The Ingham County Health Department is happy to discuss any questions or concerns individuals may have about vaccinations. Given all the information out there, it’s only understandable that some may have questions prior to receiving a vaccination,” said Vail.

For more information on the Take Your Shot campaign and vaccinations, visit www.YourShotToHelp.com.