Ingham Co. Health Dept. launches marijuana education campaign

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. Federal health officials are issuing a national warning against marijuana use by adolescents and pregnant women, as more states legalize some forms of the drug’s use. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

The legalization of both medical and adult recreational marijuana in Michigan has raised a lot of questions.

Now the Ingham County Health Department is launching an education campaign to focus on safety and marijuana law.

“People are unclear on several of the safety and legal aspects related to both medical and adult-use marijuana,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “The new Weed Facts campaign speaks directly to the public without judgment to clarify some of those issues.”

The campaign, Weed Facts, emphasizes safe storage, dangers associated with driving under the influence of marijuana, and risks associated with adolescent use of the drug without a doctor’s prescription.

The work is funded by a state Medical Marihuana Operation and Oversight grant.

The campaign was developed jointly by the Ingham County Health Department and the Barry-Eaton District Health Department after a series of community meetings to hear concerns and questions.