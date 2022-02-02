Ingham Co. man takes home $430K+ after winning Fantasy 5 jackpot

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One man’s week got a whole lot better after checking his email.

The news? He won the $430,194 jackpot in the Michigan Lottery’s Fantasy 5.

The anonymous player matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Jan. 23 drawing to win the big prize: 05-10-18-20-23.

Rather than buying his ticket from a store, the 56-year-old man bought the winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I usually buy a few Fantasy 5 tickets at the store and a few online,” said the player. “I checked my in-store tickets Sunday night and thought I didn’t win anything this drawing, forgetting about my online tickets.”

With his winnings, he plans to share with family, donate, and complete some home renovations.

“I was scrolling through my emails Monday morning while I was eating breakfast and saw a prize notification email from the Michigan Lottery,” said the player. “After reading the email, I knew it had to be a big prize. I logged in to my Lottery account to verify the prize and was stunned when I saw the amount pending. I woke my wife up right away to tell her what we’d won!”

The lucky player expressed how surreal the situation felt.

“Winning is such a blessing,” The player said. “Whenever I log in to my account and see the amount pending, it doesn’t seem real. I don’t think it will hit me until I see the money in my bank account.”