Ingham Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies Herbert St. armed shooting suspect

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Authorities arrested a suspected shooter while serving subpoenas yesterday for a criminal sexual conduct hearing.

An Ingham County Deputy was called to shots fired by a radio scanner around 1:30 p.m. near Herbert Street on Monday.

When authorities arrived at the scene a deputy located a suspect near Saginaw and Pennsylvania. The car was initially stopped and fled the scene where it crashed into another car near North Ottawa Street and North Walnut Street.

Police say no one was injured.

The driver was identified as 33-year-old Karl Alphonso Lockridge III who was taken into custody.

Lockridge had body armor and a handgun in his possession and was on MDOC parole for a prior firearms offense and federal felony probation.

Lockridge faces the following charges:

Count 1: Assault with the Intent to Murder

Count 2: Assault with the intent to Murder

Count 3: Assault with the intent to Murder

Count 4: Weapons – Carrying Concealed

Count 5: Weapons – Firearms – Possession by Felon

Count 6: Weapons – Felony Firearm – 3 rd

Count 7: Weapons – Felony Firearm – 3 rd

Count 8: Body Armor – Wearing during commission of Violent Crime

Count 9: Police Officer – Fleeing – 3rd degree

Lockridge’s bond was remanded, with his next scheduled visit in 54-A District court for a Probable Cause Conference on 12/02/21 at 1:30 p.m. and the Preliminary Exam on 12/09/21 at 9:00 a.m.