Ingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating assault, shots fired in Vevay Twp.

VEVAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Deputies are investigating a shots fired complaint in Vevay Township earlier this afternoon.
Around 12:30 p.m., officials arrived at the 1700 Block of W. Barnes Rd. in Vevay Twp. for a shots fired complaint.
Investigation revealed a 24-year-old man from Aurelius Twp. got into a physical fight with a 47-year-old Vevay Twp. man.
One man fired multiple rounds from a gun, but no one was injured.
One of the men left the area and was later found near Sycamore St. and Jefferson St. in Mason.
The situation remains under investigation.