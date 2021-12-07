Ingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating assault, shots fired in Vevay Twp.

VEVAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Deputies are investigating a shots fired complaint in Vevay Township earlier this afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., officials arrived at the 1700 Block of W. Barnes Rd. in Vevay Twp. for a shots fired complaint.

Investigation revealed a 24-year-old man from Aurelius Twp. got into a physical fight with a 47-year-old Vevay Twp. man.

One man fired multiple rounds from a gun, but no one was injured.

One of the men left the area and was later found near Sycamore St. and Jefferson St. in Mason.

The situation remains under investigation.