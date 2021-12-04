Ingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating the fatal crash in Leroy Twp.

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham Co. deputies are investigating a multiple car crash that has left one man dead.

On Dec. 3, around 8:20 p.m. Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two car crash at the intersection of M-52 and Howell Rd in Leroy Twp.

A Mason man was driving westbound on Howell Rd., when he failed to stop for a stop sign.

The vehicle was then struck by a car traveling northbound on M52 occupied by a man and a woman from Bath.

The 65-year-old man from Mason succumbed to his injuries at the crash site.

The man and woman from Bath were taken to a local hospital for serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Ingham Regional Crash Investigative Team.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.