INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Monday’s storms is still causing problems for the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The storm knocked out power to both the Ingham Co. Sheriff’s Office and Jail, as well as a lot of the Mason area.

According to Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth, the jail and sheriff’s office are running on limited power, thanks to the help of generators.

“We are working with facilities, Consumers Energy, the Controller’s Office, Superior Electric, Ingham County Emergency Management, and Michigan State University to try and rectify the situation,” said Wrigglesworth.

Wrigglesworth said that a lightning strike is a likely culprit for the significant damage to the electrical infrastructure of the jail.

“Safety and security of inmates and staff is being maintained and remains a priority,” concluded Wrigglesworth.