Ingham County administrator resigns

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Board of Commissioners will meet tonight to name an acting/interim controller and administrator.
Timonthy Dolehanty submitted his resignation as Controller/Administrator to the Board of Commissioners effective the evening of January 24th.
A memorandum sent to employees of Ingham County yesterday by Chairperson Bryan Crenshaw said in part, “The Board of Commissioners appreciates all the work Timothy Dolehanty provided to Ingham County during his tenure as Controller/Administrator and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
