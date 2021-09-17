Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter asks community for help to clear shelter

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS) needs help as they are facing high volumes of animals coming into the shelter.

Only 20 kennels are available and currently the ICACS has 24 adoptable dogs. The ICACS is asking the community for help finding loving homes with thriving environments for their precious animals.

The ICACS is open open Monday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed on holidays.

“Our cat numbers are great, we thank everyone who has adopted or fostered our cats, but we now need to clear out some dog kennels. We want to help as many animals as we can and we want to get these dogs in our care adopted out to loving homes or fostered until they can get adopted, so we can bring in others who also need homes.” Heidi Williams, Director at ICACS

The shelter is holding an end of summer adoption special until Friday, Sept. 24, where dog adoption fees are reduced to $50 and cats $25.

New owners will not have to worry about getting their animal spayed or neutered, microchipped, or getting them their vaccines. The pet will have all these done and be ready to go when adopted.

If long-term adoption is not a right fit they offer temporary placements through the ICACS foster program. You can contact the foster coordinator for more details at (517)-676-8311.

For more information, the shelters contact number is: (517)-676-8370 or you can visit their website. You can also contact Community Outreach Manager Julie Hill at (517)-676-8318 or email: jhill@ingham.org