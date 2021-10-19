Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter offering free meal with pet adoption

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Are you looking to adopt a pet? Now might be the perfect time, especially if you’re a fan of City Limits in Mason.

The restaurants is giving 150 free meal coupons to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS) with the purpose of having one free meal to go with every adoption.

“The generosity of City Limits is greatly appreciated by everyone here at the shelter,” said Heidi Williams, director at ICACS. “The support from local businesses to help the animals at the shelter is incredible. We love our community and it’s encouraging to see our community support everything we do.”

ICACS said the partnership not only helps the shelter and the animals but is also a good way to support local businesses.

The free meal vouchers will be offered at the shelter, which is located at 600 Buhl St. in Mason and will go as long as the supply lasts.

For more information on Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, contact the shelter at 517-676-8370, visit the ICACS website at www.ac.ingham.org, or visit the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.