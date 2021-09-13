Ingham County animal shelter wraps up busy season, adoption specials

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS) is wrapping up its busiest season of the year, with 523 adoptions since June.

The shelter will be holding an end of summer adoption special through Sept. 24, To see animals up for adoption, click here.

ICACS is using “Caturday Saturday” adoption fees every day, meaning cat adoptions are $25 and dog adoptions are $50. According to ICACS, all adoptable pets will have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and have age appropriate vaccinations.

Adoption applications are required.

ICACS is recruiting foster homes for cats, those interested can call the foster coordinator at (517) 676-8311.

Hours at ICACS will be adjusted starting Sept. 13, Monday through Saturday will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will no longer be open until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. The shelter remains closed on county

observed holidays.

