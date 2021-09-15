Ingham County Board of Commissioners seeking to fill vacancy

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Board of Commissioners is seeking to fill a vacancy after Commissioners Erin Graham, effective Sept. 27.

Applications, along with resumés will be accepted until Friday, Oct. 1, later being interviewed by the Board of Commissioners’ Democratic Caucus.

In order to be eligible, applicants must be registered voters in Commissioner District 9 which includes the following precincts:

City of East Lansing – Precincts 8, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15 and a portion of Precinct 9

“Commissioner Graham has been an effective and efficient County Commissioner and we wish her the best,” said Bryan Crenshaw, Chairperson of the Ingham County Board of Commissioners. Commissioner Crenshaw added, “We plan on an open and orderly process for filling this vacancy”.