INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum has come to a decision regarding her political future.

Byrum announced Thursday that she does not plan on running for the soon-to-be vacant 7th Congressional District seat occupied by Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

She said that many people have approached her asking if she would be running for Congress after Rep. Slotkin said she plans to run for U.S. Senate following Sen. Debbie’s Stabenow’s retirement announcement.

She shared more of her thoughts regarding Michigan politics in an email.

We need to be thinking about who will stand up for our voters’ rights now and into the future. We have had great leaders with institutional knowledge of our elections administration process and we need to ensure that we bring that same level of expertise in the coming years to stand up against election misinformation and disinformation.” an excerpt from Byrum’s announcement email

Then she dropped the news.

“And so I have decided against running for Congress, this year, in the 7th Congressional District,” Byrum said. “Instead I am announcing that I will be seeking to remain your Ingham County Clerk for a 4th term in 2024.”

