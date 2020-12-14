Ingham County Clerk Requests AG Opinion on “Violation of Oaths of Office”

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) has requested a formal opinion from Attorney General Dana Nessel regarding potential violations of Oaths of Office by Michigan State Representatives and Representative-elects, as well as Michigan U.S. Congressmen.

The potential violations included signing on, through amicus briefs, to the Texas v Pennsylvania et al lawsuit that was dismissed for lack of standing by the Supreme Court of the United States last week.



“Elected Officials in Michigan swear an Oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Michigan,” Byrum stated. “We look to them to uphold the ideals enshrined in our founding documents, which includes free, fair, safe and secure democratic elections. The partisan actions of these Congressmen and Representatives that sought to overturn the results of the November Election run counter to those ideals and they must be held accountable for them.”



The November 3, 2020, General Election results were certified as official by 83 County Boards of Canvassers, the State Board of Canvassers, and there was no recount for the office of President of the United States.



“The November Election was conducted by over 1500 local city and township clerks and they are the unsung heroes of our democratic process,” said Byrum. “Right now, my Office is conducting audits of their work, and, by and large, it has been exemplary.”