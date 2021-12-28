Ingham County educator wins Excellence in Education Award from Michigan Lottery

Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) — A Ingham County educator known for her dedication and devotion to her students has been recognized with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

Sherry Martin, a Speech Language Pathologist at Robert L. Green Elementary, is the winner of this award.

Martin earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Michigan State University. She has also been an educator for more than 30 years, all with East Lansing Public Schools.

The Michigan Lottery created the Excellence in Education awards in 2014 to acknowledge exceptional public-school educators across the state during the school year.

The award is distributed weekly, and recipients take home a plaque, a $1,500 cash prize and a $500 grant to their classroom, school, or school district.

One of the weekly winners will be chosen as the Educator of the Year and will receive $10,000.

Martin said the teachers she had growing up each contributed her to a career in education.

“When I was growing up, my teachers played a very significant role in my life both academically and emotionally. They helped to shape and support who I am. I wanted to be in a service/helping career that would make a difference for each child. My aunt suggested speech therapy. When I began my classes in speech pathology, I knew I wanted to work in the schools. I love working with children and ‘being in the moment’ with them. I try to see through their eyes as they learn to talk and understand their world. I wanted their experiences to be meaningful and enjoyable” Sherry Martin, Speech Language Pathologist at Robert L. Green Elementary

Martin enjoys doing activities with her students and one of her favorite type of activities are the ones that build connections with a child’s environment and academic learning.

“To make communication skills meaningful and form connections with a child’s environment and academic learning, I use themes, stories, role playing, and guided play. I am able to incorporate each child’s goal and skill levels into these lessons. One of my favorites is our camping unit. I transform my room into a forest, complete with stuffed animals, a real tent, camping gear, and a life-like campfire. We discover the animals with flashlights, ‘cook’ our play food over the campfire, sing songs, and pretend to sleep in the tent. At night, the forest animals begin to explore the camping area and climb on the tent. Excitement and language erupt as the animal’s peek in and are shooed away by the students.” Sherry Martin, Speech Language Pathologist at Robert L. Green Elementary



A colleague nominated Martin for the award. The nomination showcased her strong work ethic and devotion to her students.

“Sherry is 100% committed to her students and always does what’s best for them, not what’s convenient or what gets her out of work on time. She advocates and works relentlessly to make sure each student has what they need to be a successful learner and to make strides in their academic and social education.” Sherry Martin’s Colleague

Excellence in Education award nominees are evaluated based off of excellence, dedication, Inspiration, leadership and effectiveness.

Public-school educators may be nominated for an Excellence in Education award at http://bit.ly/ExcellenceInEducation or through the websites of the Lottery’s media partner stations