Ingham County Fair takes precautions to prevent swine flu

MAPLE VALLEY TWP., Mich (WLNS) - Troopers pronounced a victim dead at the scene on Saturday, July 27th.

An investigation found that Ricky West from Coral was severely beaten and died from those injuries.

The 57-year-old man was found unresponsive at a residence in the 16000 block of McBride Road.

Ryan Griffee of Howard City was arrested on Sunday July 28th at his parent's residence without incident.

The 30-year-old was arraigned today for the charge of Open Murder.

Griffee was given a $500,000.00 cash bond and is being held in the Montcalm County Jail.