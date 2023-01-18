INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Fairground’s grandstand is about to get a multi-million dollar improvement.

Around $2.5 million in federal funding from a bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin will go toward building a new grandstand at the fairgrounds.

The grandstand is an open-air structure commonly found at fairgrounds with bleacher-style seating covered by a roof that is used to host large events such as rodeos and racing.

The Ingham County Fairground’s original grandstand was built in 1936. This year’s fair is scheduled for July 31 through Aug. 5.

Other projects receiving federal funding as part of the Strengthening America’s Strategic National Stockpile Act include the Ovation Center for Music & Arts in Lansing, and Ingham County Parks Department’s Holt-Mason Trail Connection.