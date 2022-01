Some states are recalling KN95 masks made in China

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Health Department is giving out free KN95 masks from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. next week.

To pick up the masks, head to the health department, located at 5303 S. Cedar St. in Lansing between Monday and Friday.

The masks come in packages of five and will be available at the entrance of Door No. 3.

The health department asks that you only come one of the five days they’re handing them out, and you can only claim one package.

Kid sizes are not available.