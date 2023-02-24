INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Health Department says it’s seeing suspected fatal overdoses at a “much higher rate than usual” this past week.

In a post Wednesday, the health department said it was aware of the ongoing issue and took the opportunity to remind about some ways to prevent overdoses.

The Lansing Police Department reposted the announcement from the Ingham County Health Department and said they are also seeing a higher than normal fatal overdoses in the area.

“Please be even MORE careful than normal and see the post below for info on free Narcan access,” LPD said on Facebook.

In light of the recent increase in overdoses, health department officials said to use fentanyl test strips and keep Narcan ready. Officials said Narcan kits are available for free and anonymously from Punks with Lunch Lansing, which is located at 1300 Eureka St. in Lansing.

There is also a free Narcan vending machine at AC3 at 500 E. Thomas St. in Lansing, and the health department offers Narcan for pick up or drop off if you call 517-930-5514.

“Never use alone and/or call the Overdose Prevention Hotline at 1-800-484-3731 or the WARM LINE at 1-888-733-7753 and someone will stay on the line with you and contact emergency services if you become unresponsive,” the Ingham County Health Department said.