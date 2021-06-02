Ingham County man wins $600K in Michigan lottery

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A lucky Ingham County man is $600,000 richer, and feels “numb” after winning the Michigan Fantasy 5 jackpot on April 27th.

“I bought a few extra tickets when I saw the jackpot was so high,” said the 57-year-old player. “I watched the drawing that night and wrote the numbers down. When I checked them, I went numb!”

The player who wanted to remain anonymous matched the winning numbers after buying his “golden” ticket at the East Lansing Brookfield EZ Mart, located at 1831 East Grand River Avenue in East Lansing.

According to the man, he plans to help his family, and buy a new home.

“The reality of winning is still setting in, but I am so glad to be able to help family.”