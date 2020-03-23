Ingham County meal pick-up locations available for elderly adults in the community

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Essential food and safety services for older adults are still available in Ingham County.



In addition to the Tri-County Office on Aging remaining open, the Meals on Wheels home delivery program will also continue to operate although it will include increased health and safety precautions.



The offices’ Congregate Senior Dining sites are closed due to COVID-19 risks, but food pick up locations across the region include packs of 7 frozen meals with fruit, bread, and milk. The only qualification is to be over 60 years of age as well as providing primary care for someone 60 or older. Callers will be asked to give their name, phone number, address, and birthdate.



Try to have a way to heat the meals such as a microwave, but special arrangements can be made for those who cannot heat the food or unable to get to a pickup location.



Meal pick up must be arranged in advance by calling Tasha Stetler at (517) 887 – 1393 to schedule a pickup appointment.

Meal pick up locations:

Lansing:

TCOA Central Kitchen – 5303 S Cedar St, Bldg 1

Alfreda Schmidt Southside Community Center – 5825 Wise Rd

Letts Community Center – 1220 W Kalamazoo Lansing

Haslett: Grange Acres Community Room Parking – Lot 6101 Marsh Rd

East Lansing: Hannah Center – 819 Abbott Rd

Holt: Sam Corey Senior Center – 2108 Cedar St

Mason: First Church of the Nazarene – 415 E Maple St,

Okemos: Meridian Senior Center at Chippewa MS – 4000 N Okemos Rd

Stockbridge Township Hall – 125 S. Clinton St, Stockbridge

Williamston Senior Center – 201 School St, Williamston

Eaton County:

Charlotte – Lawrence Avenue Methodist Church, 210 E. Lawrence Ave.

Grand Ledge City Hall – 310 Greenwood

Lansing Delta Enrichment Center – 4538 Elizabeth St

Sunfield Village Community Room – 186 Main St

Clinton County:

DeWitt – St. Jude Catholic Church 801 N Bridge St, DeWitt

St. Johns Senior Center – 201 E Walker, St Johns

United Church of Ovid – 131 Front St, Ovid

For other food access questions or to address other needs, please call 211 or visit http://www.centralmichigan211.org/.