LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Health Department has announced its new Medical Health Officer.

Adenike “Nike” Shoyinka has been named Medical Health Officer by the Ingham County Board of Commissioners beginning Feb. 18.

She will replace current Health Officer Linda Vail, who is retiring on Feb. 17 after leading the department for more than nine years.

Shoyinka previously served as the medical director for both Ingham and Ionia County Health Departments, where she oversaw public health clinical operations provided medical oversight for all public health programs.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said she provided critical medical advice and direction.

She has a medical degree from the University of Ibadan Medical School in Nigeria, and completed her internal medicine residency in Harlem Hospital at Columbia University in New York City.

Shoyinka also completed an infectious disease fellowship at the Henry Ford Hospital at Wayne State University in Detroit and a preventative medicine residency at the University of Michigan.

“I am both honored and excited to be stepping into this new role at Ingham County,” said Shoyinka in a press release on Thursday. “As the health department begins to move into a post-pandemic phase, my top priority is ensuring we are rebuilding our people and programs to best serve our community.”