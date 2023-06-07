INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Kentucky woman who died in a multi-car crash last weekend has been identified.
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Sarah Jo Ramsey of Albany, Kentucky died Sunday. She was 52-years-old.
Officials said it happened around 6:30 a.m. in the area of M-52 and Howell Road.
When 6 News arrived at the scene around 7:20 a.m., first responders were seen blocking traffic at the intersection of M-52 and Dennis Road.
Initial investigation revealed that Ramsey was traveling east on Howell Road, when she did not yield for a car heading south on M-52, which was being driven by a 35-year-old Grass Lake woman.
Ramsey died from her injuries sustained in the crash.
The Grass Lake woman was taken to a hospital by ambulance for serious, but not life threatening injuries.